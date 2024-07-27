Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.88 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,736.68 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,356.31 billion and approximately $33.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.34 or 0.00575235 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00046546 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00067363 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,732,012 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.