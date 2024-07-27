Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.88 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,736.68 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,356.31 billion and approximately $33.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.34 or 0.00575235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00067363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,732,012 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.