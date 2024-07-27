BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $873.26 million and $25.35 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001508 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000089 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $21,906,698.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

