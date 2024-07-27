Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) Head to Head Survey

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blackboxstocks and X3, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -125.31% -48.30% -37.56% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and X3’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $2.90 million 2.70 -$4.66 million ($1.14) -2.13 X3 $16.83 million 0.03 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X3.

Volatility and Risk

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X3 beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

