BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 264,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,986. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

