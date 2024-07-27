Blast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0152

Blast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Blast token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blast has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $277.68 million and approximately $55.68 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blast Token Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,286,503,408 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,256,433,389.01573 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01535264 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $65,558,898.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

