BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.06.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

