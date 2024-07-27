BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOKF stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

