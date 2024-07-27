Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.09.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

