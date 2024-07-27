Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 141,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,671. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Stories

