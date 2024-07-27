BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Update

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BranchOut Food

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones bought 41,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of BOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 336,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

