Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Up 1.7%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38). 14,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 49,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.85.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

