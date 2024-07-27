Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Bread Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE BFH traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

