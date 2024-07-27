Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.47.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

