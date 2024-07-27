Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.24

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €64.24 ($69.83) and last traded at €65.08 ($70.74), with a volume of 193097 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.30 ($70.98).

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

