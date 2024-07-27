Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Brightcove by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Brightcove by 151.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brightcove by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

