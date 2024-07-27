Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brightcove Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
