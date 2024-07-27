Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

BHFAM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.