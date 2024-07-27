Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.900 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 36,636,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,289,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.