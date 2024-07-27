Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $705.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.