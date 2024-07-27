Brokers Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on L. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.43.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$168.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

