Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

BROGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

