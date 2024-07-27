Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
