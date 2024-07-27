Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

