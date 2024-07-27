Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 18969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

