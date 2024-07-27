Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.
Byline Bancorp Price Performance
BY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 266,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $29.49.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Byline Bancorp
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Byline Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.