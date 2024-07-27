Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 266,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

