Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$29.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.95.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.80.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total transaction of C$173,874.40. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Insiders sold 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

