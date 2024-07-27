Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.46.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.09 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.33.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

