Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in July

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

