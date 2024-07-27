CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 67,877 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 774.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 349,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.