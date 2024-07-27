CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,100 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of SouthState worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

