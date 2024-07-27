CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after buying an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,116,000 after acquiring an additional 234,255 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 21.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,047,000 after acquiring an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.