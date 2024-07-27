CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 18,416 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $14.50 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.