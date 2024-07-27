CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 60,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

