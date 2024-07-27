CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 327 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $139.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

