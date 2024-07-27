Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 55,499 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $76,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9,135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 68,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 172,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,745. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.