Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $13.86 on Friday, reaching $229.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.21 and a 200 day moving average of $215.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.