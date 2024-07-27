Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $107.40 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $107,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $19.66 on Friday, reaching $856.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,194. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $857.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $795.87 and a 200-day moving average of $795.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

