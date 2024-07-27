Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $158.13 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $158,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,814. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day moving average of $249.68.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

