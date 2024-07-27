Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,487 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. 2,541,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.