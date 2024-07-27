Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $84.09 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $84,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,511. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

