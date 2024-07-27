Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,738 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $109,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.67. 1,449,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,799. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

