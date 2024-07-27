Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 452.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of United Airlines worth $34,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

UAL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 5,867,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,813. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

