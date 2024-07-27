Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,128 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.35% of Nextracker worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 166.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $21,695,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $26,041,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 1,671,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

