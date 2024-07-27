Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $102,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $214.71. 911,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

