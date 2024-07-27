Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,151,151 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 553.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $96,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

