Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 144,262 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 457,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. 317,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,158. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.