Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 37,404 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $117,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 14,553,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

