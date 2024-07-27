Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 686,433 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 548.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $167,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.68. 1,972,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

