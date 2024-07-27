Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

