Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 90,722 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Lyft worth $27,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,392,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.