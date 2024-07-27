Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $255.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

