Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,329,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,978,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.77% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BRX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

